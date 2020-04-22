COVID-19 taking toll on Eastern Kentucky Mission

Henderson Settlement in Frakes provides goods and services to Bell County and the surrounding area.

Their work includes senior programs, a food kitchen, thrift shop, greenhouse and throughout the year various community projects.

The community projects are often done by mission groups from out of town, state and sometimes country.

As the weather in the mountains gets nicer, activity on Henderson Settlements campus picks up. Only this year, COVID-19 has changed that.

“The first week of March we had a group from Texas, a group from Oklahoma, a group from Canada that we’re all scheduled to be here,” said Jerry Lanbdin, Henderson Settlement's mission outreach director.

Every year the mission performs nearly 500 jobs in the area. Because of the Coronavirus, that work is currently delayed, and depending on what happens, it could be tabled altogether.

“A lot of different functions that the community uses on a daily basis that we’re obviously closed due to the layoff, and social distancing guidelines. It’s really just brought everything to a halt,” said Lambdin.

From painting, to roof repairs and other jobs, mission crews spend from early March until late October in Eastern Kentucky working on homes.

Since those groups can no longer come to town, and no end in sight, Henderson Settlement has had to make tough cuts across the board.

“We did a lay-off that a lot of folks have done, so we went from roughly 30 plus people on staff, down to about eight people who are currently on campus just doing the very essential things,” said Lambdin.

While many things are forced closed, the Settlement still has its food pantry and greenhouse going.

“We’ve seen a real surge in the number of food boxes we currently are distributing, typically that’s between 2 and 300 and month in just a normal operation but that has doubled,” said Lambdin.

Both of those fall under essential services and are allowed to remain open.

As the first of May comes around they have their sights set on one month later, June 1st, when their summer calendar kicks in and they hope they see groups arrive and start the nearly 500 jobs they complete every year, as the Settlement continues their mission work.