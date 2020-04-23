COVID-19 puts summer projects, student travel in cross hairs at Buckhorn Children's Foundation

The Coronavirus is taking its toll on many, the non-profit sector is no different.

The Buckhorn Children's Foundation takes care of 30 at risk or troubled youth on their campus in Perry County.

As a result of the coronavirus, restrictions are now in place to stop the possible spread.

"We're no longer able to do home passes which is a major part of the healing process for our clients," said Interim CEO Billy Smith.

Smith is tasked with leading the Foundation through this time.

“I think one of the biggest challenges for us as a program and one of the things that we are worried about right now with the economic chaos throughout the country is donations," said Smith, talking about another challenge they believe they are soon going to face.

From keeping their students on campus to navigating a future possible drop in donations, the list of things COVID-19 is impacting grows long.

"We have several buildings that need reroofing, we have painting needs to be finished, flooring the common maintenance issues," said Smith talking about projects planned for this summer.

Those projects over the past four years have been tackled by close to 150 people who come on from out of town to help repair the campus. Only this year, that has all been canceled.

"It's a pretty big effect because in the past four years that we've been involved with mission serve we've seen our campus make a transformation. We went from a campus that is in much need of repair to a campus that we're pretty proud of again," said Smith.

While the workers coming to campus is no longer happening the work has to be done.

"We do plan to continue with many of our projects with our maintenance staff and hopefully local volunteers from the community later in the year once some restrictions are lifted," said Smith.

In mid-May the foundation will be part of Kentucky gives day, then is when they hope to be able to fill the gap of possible donations lost becuase of the uncertainty COVID19 is causing.