COVID-19 testing to begin at all W.Va. correctional facilities

West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice on Wednesday directed the Department of Corrections to begin testing inmates at all facilities statewide for COVID-19.

“We should now go and test all the facilities – facilities that we know that we don’t have a problem yet, but we probably only have a limited amount of knowledge,” Justice said.

The direction Wednesday came after the testing of all inmates and staff at the Huttonsville Correctional Center and Jail in Randolph County.

As of Wednesday night, 102 inmates at the Huttonsville Correctional Center had tested positive. They have been separated from the inmates who do did not test positive for COVID-19.

There are around 1,030 inmates at the facility.

Eight employees have tested positive for the virus. The positive case at the facility was caught through screening procedures that have been in place since March, West Virginia DCR Commissioner Betsy Jividen said