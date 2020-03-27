COVID-19 test results only taking 24 to 48 hours at UK clinics

Many hospitals and doctor's offices are offering drive-thru clinics, and now UK North Fork Valley Community Health Center in Hazard has opened one as well.

Medical Director Dr. Key Douthitt says they have tested patients for COVID-19 at the center, but none of the results have been positive.

Dr. Douthitt says if you get tested for COVID-19 at a UK clinic, it only takes about 24 hours to get the results.

When the clinic performs the test, they are taken by courier overnight to UK's main campus in Lexington. The tests are looked at and processed in the morning and then the results are sent back.

“If you went early in the morning at UK main, then they could potentially process it that day so just because we’re a little more remote and a courier has to take it, so it might take a little bit longer than say UK main but quicker than some other places are getting the test results," said Dr. Douthitt.

They will only test a patient for COVID-19 if they are showing symptoms such as a fever or a cough.

The UK medical clinic in Hazard is also offering a curb-side pickup pharmacy.