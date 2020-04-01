COVID-19 research could start at a Lexington company

A Lexington company could be part of testing for a COVID-19 vaccine.

(Photo: WKYT/Krista Frost)

Alliance for Multispecialty Research (AMR) was selected as the backup testing site.

There are currently two other testing sites, one in Philadelphia, PA and the other in Kansas City, MO.

AMR in Lexington is on standby and ready to take over in case something were to go wrong with the other sites.

Doctors told our sister station at WKYT that if the vaccination did make it to Lexington it could take up to a year before it hit the market.

"The question for when it comes to what we do as far as the studies, it doesn't work as advertised. Does it have any other fall out issues? So it's more of an information gathering," said Dr. Mark Adams.

Adams said you have to see how a vaccine reacts to every person and there are a series of questions researchers need to ask to be successful.

“They have three objectives on a vaccine study they want to know,” explains Dr. Adams. “Number one, is it tolerated by the human, by the person, by the subject, and then the second one is does it do the proper responses for initiating or building up that immune system? Does it turn it on and get that immune system built up, and does it direct the antibodies toward that virus or that particular vaccine? And thirdly, how long does that protection last”