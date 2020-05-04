COVID-19 prompts virtual rehab meetings with sponsors

With new social distancing standards in place, meetings via Zoom or FaceTime are becoming the norm, even for rehab.

Activity spaces at Hickory Hill Recovery Center are empty.

"We have to use Zoom meetings and stuff like that to get that face to face interaction," explained Jeremy Haney, a recovering addict. Haney was addicted to drugs for more than two decades. "I did not even want to get up out of bed and have no kind of life whatsoever and was controlled by the very thing that was killing me."

Haney made the decision to change his life around. Through rehab, he began working at the Appalachian School of Luthiery where he became an employee. Haney, however, has not been able to work nor meet with his sponsor since the coronavirus pandemic.

He does not let this get him down though, and gets up every day determined to stay the course, "Get up, pray, and meditate, make my bed, exercise during the day," said Haney.

Most importantly he communicates with his sponsor.

"From start to where he is at now it has been amazing. And what my sponsor taught me I pass on to him," said Jordan Winchester, a sponsor with Hickory Hill Recovery Center.

Helping others live a life without the use of alcohol or drugs.

"Sometimes the thought comes to mind but God and the people I got around me and the way Hickory Hills Recovery Center showed me how to live keep me," said Winchester. "If you want to stay sober, you will find a way. If you want to stay clean you will find a way. There is help out there."

Seeing the success in Haney only helps him know the process works.

"It is very important for anybody in recovery to speak up and tell their story," said Haney. And in doing his part, he too has become a sponsor.

"It keeps me in mind that I have to keep doing what I am doing just to be that example."

An example that helped his sponsee purchase a home and get a new job.