COVID-19 precautions in place as Georgetown Toyota plant nears reopening

The Toyota plant is scheduled to resume regular production on Monday, but the first week won’t be spent on the production line.

Our sister station WKYT reports returning employees will spend most of their time going over new health protocols.

Employees will first have to fill out surveys online before they can enter the facility. Medical staff will also be checking temperatures at every door, and people will have to wear masks inside the building.

Toyota Kentucky President Susan Elkington says most of the production already involved six feet of distance, but they’ve also created barriers when social distancing isn’t possible, like on the door line and in the cafeteria.

She says they’re also creating smaller teams to reduce the amount of contacts workers have.

Elkington says she’s confident in the changes and hopes employees feel comfortable as they return to work.

“As we speak to our team members, our team members are actually looking forward to coming back to work,” says Elkington. “Yeah, they’re still a little concerned about what this new normal is, but we’ll take the time to explain. However, we have team members that have medical conditions or other reasons why they can’t come back to work. We will work with them to make sure that they are doing the right things for them and their families.”

Officials at Toyota expect to start production slowly, so employees have time to adjust to the new normal.

The plant is also producing plastic face shields for employees and healthcare facilities. So far, they’ve already made more than a quarter of a million.