COVID-19 positive man out of Laurel Hospital and recovering, no new cases in county

The Laurel County Health Department said that a 53-year-old man who tested positive on Tuesday for COVID-19 is out of the hospital and recovering in isolation at home. He is in "stable" condition according to Director Mark Hensley.

"I am happy to report that the man has been released and is now recovering in isolation at home," he said.

The man, whose name cannot be released due to HIPAA regulations of patient confidentiality, is thus far the only positive case reported in Laurel County.

Hensley says that as of March 28th at 10:19 a.m. no new cases have been reported in the county.

He credits social distancing for the low number of cases in Laurel and says his department has done everything to encourage the recommendations of state, CDC, and World Health officials.

"We continue to push info on a daily basis on our Facebook page," he says. "This virus is dictating what we do, and science has proven that social distancing is an effective measure at stopping the spread of disease."

He also said he supports the way Kentucky has handled the outbreak compared to neighboring states. On March 26th Governor Andy Beshear issued a stay-at-home advisory.

25 other states and the territory of Puerto Rico have issued similar orders or advisories.

But among the states that have not issued such warnings are neighboring Virginia, Tennessee, and Missouri, all of which have more active cases than Kentucky as of Friday, March 28th. Hensley says he believes states that do not issue similar orders will see an increase.

He also said he believes Kentucky is close to seeing the "peak" in the number of cases within the next few weeks if current trends continue and advisory guidelines are followed.

You can find helpful information about COVID-19 on the state's official COVID-19 page or through advisories from the CDC and your own local agencies.