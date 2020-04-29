COVID-19 outbreak leads to newspaper merger

The coronavirus is taking a toll on every section of society and local news in some communities is now being affected.

Community Newspaper Holdings, the publisher for a regional group of newspapers, including the Morehead News, the Grayson Journal-Times and the Greenup County News-Times, made the announcement Wednesday.

The three papers will merge with the Daily Independent in Ashland, which is owned by the same company.

In the article posted on the Morehead News website, the regional publisher said "most of our revenue comes from advertisements from local businesses, which are also suffering at this difficult time."

The newspaper also thanked the community for their loyalty and trust over the years. According to their website, the Morehead News had served Rowan County since 1883.

The merger starts immediately.

You can read the entire article here.