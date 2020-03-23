COVID-19: Tennessee cases increase to 635, new cases in northeastern counties

The number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Tennessee increased to 635 Monday, according to CBS affiliate WTVF.

The Tennessee Health Department reported 615 cases. However, Davidson County health officials reported 20 more.

On Sunday, Governor Bill Lee suspended all in-person dining services statewide. His executive order also closed gyms and fitness centers, while also lifting alcohol regulations for the time being.

The governor called on all Tennessee businesses to use alternative business models to limit the spread of COVID-19 from March 23 through April 6.

Davidson and Sumner County have both issued "safer at home" orders, urging residents to stay at home as much as possible. The orders also close all nonessential businesses.

Officials said a second person died in Tennessee due to the coronavirus. On Saturday, a patient at Vanderbilt University Medical Center who had underlying health complications died from the virus. VUMC said the patient was from a county adjacent to Davidson County.

Guidance released by the CDC advises practicing preventative measures to help stop an outbreak in your community by:

- Avoiding contact with people who are sick

- If you are sick, stay home

- Cover your coughs and sneezes with a tissue

- Clean frequently touched surfaces daily

- Wash your hands with soap and water for at least 20 seconds

- Use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol

Cases by county:

Anderson County - 1

Blount County - 2

Bradley County - 1

Campbell County - 2

Carroll County - 2

Cheatham County - 4

Chester County - 1

Claiborne County - 1

Cocke County - 1

Cumberland County - 2

Davidson County - 187

Dickson County - 4

Dyer County - 2

Fayette County - 3

Franklin County 1

Gibson County - 1

Greene County - 2

Hamblen County - 2

Hamilton County - 8

Houston County - 1

Jefferson County - 2

Knox County - 12

Loudon County - 1

Marion County - 1

Maury County - 2

McMinn County - 1

Monroe County - 3

Montgomery County - 3

Perry County - 1

Putnam County - 6

Roane County - 1

Robertson County - 3

Rutherford County - 8

Scott County - 2

Sevier County - 1

Shelby County - 66

Sullivan County - 1

Sumner County - 22

Tipton County - 5

Washington County - 2

Williamson County - 48

Wilson County - 2

Out of TN - 82

Unknown - 30