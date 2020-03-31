COVID-19: Are mosquitoes potential carriers?

The rapid spread of COVID-19 has left many people wondering what are potential ways the virus can spread.

But, as sister-station WKYT reports, mosquitoes are not a potential carrier.

It is a valid question as mosquitoes kill an estimated 500, 000 people a year, making them the deadliest animal on the planet. The biggest contributing factor to this is the spread of diseases such as Dengue fever, Malaria, and Yellow Fever.

But Jonathan Larson, an entomologist at the University of Kentucky, says that as far as we know COVID-19 is not among the list of diseases that these pesky bloodsuckers can transfer to humans.

"As far as we know now, mosquitoes are not a known vector for the coronavirus. It is understandable that people would be concerned when we have things like West Nile Virus that are out there and transmitted by mosquitoes," Jonathan Larson, Entomologist with UK Extension, said. "But according to the World Health Organization, CDC, The American Mosquito Control Association this is not something we have to worry about."

Which is refreshing to hear, especially considering that mosquitoes will be popping up more and more before too long.

"Kentucky is an ideal habitat for mosquitoes. They are semi-aquatic," Larson said. "It has been a wet year so far so it seems like we may end up with more mosquito. I mean, that's one possible prediction."

That means that with so many people going out to exercise and get out of the house, mosquitoes are still something we should be on the lookout for.

"People do need to be concerned there are other issues that can come up that we shouldn't forget about just because of coronavirus. West Nile is, of course, one with mosquitoes," Larson said. "We saw an encephalitis outbreak in some northern states last year with mosquitoes."

So as temperatures rise, be sure to grab some insect repellent before you head out and be sure not to leave standing water near your home.

Hopefully, mosquitoes also choose to social distance and maintain a 6 foot gap between themselves and us.

