COVID-19: 906 cases, 3 deaths confirmed in Tennessee

On Wednesday, the number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee has risen to 906 according to CBS affiliate WTVF.

Davidson County has the highest number of cases in the state at 257 followed by Shelby County with 170.

According to the Tennessee Department of Health, the labs notify local jurisdictions first, which leads to some local health departments reporting higher numbers.

They took to social media explaining the discrepancy saying, "laboratory reports of positive cases are reported to metro and local health departments as soon as results are available. State numbers are updated at 2 p.m."

Three Tennesseans have died from complications with the novel coronavirus and 53 have been hospitalized.

Nashville and Tennessee health officials have warned the growing demand for testing is leading to a longer turnaround for results, which might create a false impression that the curve is beginning to flatten in the state.

In Davidson County, the health department only reported four more cases from Tuesday to Wednesday.

"I believe this is a function of results that have come into the department and does not represent the beginning of a downtrend of this virus," said Dr. Alex Jahangir, with the Metro Board of Health.

On Tuesday, Governor Bill Lee asked all public schools to remain closed until April 24.

