COVID-19: 1,098 cases confirmed in Tennessee

The number of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Tennessee has risen to 1,098.

CBS affiliate NewsChannel 5 is keeping an independent count of cases in the state, using information from both the Tennessee Department of Health and local health agencies.

Davidson County continues to have the highest number of cases in the state at 293. Shelby County has the second-highest number of cases at 198.

According to the state department of health, the labs notify local jurisdictions first which leads to some local health departments reporting higher numbers.

They took to social media explaining the discrepancy saying, "Laboratory reports of positive cases are reported to metro and local health departments as soon as results are available. State numbers are updated at 2 p.m. daily.

The state health department says three Tennesseans have died from complications with the novel coronavirus and at least 76 have been hospitalized.

Metro and Tennessee health officials have warned the growing demand for testing is leading to a longer turnaround for results, which might create a false impression that the curve is beginning to flatten in the state.

Governor Bill Lee has asked all public schools to remain closed until April 24.

