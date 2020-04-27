CDC lists six new coronavirus symptoms, doctors weigh in

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has listed six additional coronavirus symptoms to look out for. Healthcare professionals explain what that means for you, if you are experiencing these symptoms.

“Do I need to seek medical attention?” That’s the question, Louisville's Norton Healthcare System Epidemiologist Doctor Paul Schultz said people should be asking themselves, if they have any of the symptoms of the coronavirus.

On Sunday, the CDC announced new additional symptoms which are:

*Chills

*Repeated shaking with chills

*Headache

*Sore throat

*Muscle pain

*Loss of taste or smell

Dr. Schultz said these are symptoms they’ve known about for weeks and have been vetting as patients come in.

“For the most part in our inpatient program, if we, the provider, think they need to test the patient, then they test the patient,” Dr. Schultz said. “That’s our criteria.”

Baptist Health Director of Medical Emergency Department Doctor Thomas Davis said people need to know when they should go in.

“Being tested is not the most important,” Dr. Thomas Davis said. “The important caveat though is people can get worse very quickly. So, if you start getting shortness of breath or chest pain, you need to be seen. We want to get on top of it early.”

Even though the list of symptoms has grown, Doctor Davis says people shouldn’t be fearful about being out in parks or on walking trails.

“At the end of the day, it all comes down to what is the risk of certain activities,” Dr. Davis said. “Being in a closer setting with other people is certainly a much higher risk. Going outside to the park and getting rid of some of that cabin fever enjoy the outdoors in the springtime. That’s very low risk.”

Doctor Davis adds to be safe, people still need to maintain proper social distancing procedures.