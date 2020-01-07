CDC: Kentucky ranked one of the highest states for reported flu cases

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recently ranked Kentucky as one of the top states for reported flu cases.

Now, a local pharmacist hopes to combat this sickness with free vaccinations.

The days of a pill-only pharmacy are in the past.

"It takes less than two or three minutes to get the flu shot," said Joel Thornbury.

Thornbury is a pharmacist at Nova Pharmacy, located in Pikeville.

He told WYMT he has about 100 flu vaccinations to give away for free.

"We want to give those people who might not have the ability to get, so we can prevent them from getting sick down the road," Thornbury pointed out.

According to the CDC, there have been 6.4 million illnesses, 55,000 hospitalizations, and 2,900 flu-related deaths in the United States during the 2019 and 2020 flu season.

The influenza virus is easily transferred from person to person.

"Sneezing, shaking hands, just being in the vicinity of someone who is coughing," said Thornbury.

However, it is also easy to take a few extra steps to cut down your risk of getting the flu after receiving the shot.

"A lot of people will typically wash their hands two or three times a day. This time of the year make it five and six times a day," the pharmacist explained.

You should also be mindful when you touch your eyes, nose, and mouth.

"You see a lot of people this time of the year just fist bump to prevent that type of interaction," Thornbury explained.

Along with vaccinations, this pharmacy can also test for the flu and strep throat.

At this time, Thornbury still has free flu shots available and said he will continue to administer them until he runs out.