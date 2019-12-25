Bypassing committee, former Gov. Bevin signed $41 million lease for Floyd Co. Prison

Lawmakers learned Thursday former Gov. Matt Bevin signed a $41 million emergency lease for a private prison in Floyd County, according to the Courier Journal.

Bevin signed the 10-year contract with CoreCivic on his last day in office.

Back in October, Bevin announced the reopening of the prison in Wheelwright. The prison has more than 650 beds and would hold medium-security inmates.

He said it would bring nearly 200 state jobs to the area, those jobs would begin at least $30,000.

According to the Courier Journal, the lease bypassed the legislative committee in charge of approving those types of contracts.