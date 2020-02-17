By boat, officials deliver food and water to trapped families in Confluence

Most of the region is beginning to dry out, but in Confluence water levels are continuing to be a burden to many.

The waters flow out of Buckhorn Lake and flood the Leslie County communities.

Monday, officials in the county took a boat out to deliver food and water to the people trapped.

"Fortunately we haven't had any medical emergencies," said John Newell, District 4's Magistrate.

Newell and two others loaded up the boat late Monday morning. The boat was released at the entrance to Bull Creek Road, where the flooding begins.

"I'm hoping that any of them that hear the motor will come out, if they need something come out and let us know," Newell said as he drove down the river.

Other boats float on by, as this is the only way in and out. The ride can be somewhat dangerous, hidden cables and wires are underwater, and debris floats all around.

"You got cables, you got stumps, one section down here is a swinging bridge," he added.

But for people stranded, this is the only way they can get food and water.

"This helps a whole lot we out here, none of us, this family can't get out," said Delano Baker, who is surrounded by flooding.

"It does it does get frustrating, more so for the people that are down here," Newell added.

Flooding here has been a constant. Many have moved, but for those who stay and have adapted, this is still a difficult time.

90th District State Representative Derek Lewis also talked about the recent flooding on Issues and Answers.

"You know all together this has happened several years. Especially the people down in Confluence trace branch my heart goes out to those people. When all this was happening on of the first things I did as I had a meeting with the governor and Rocky Adkins and they pledged their support on both the front end and back end in terms of emergency management," said Rep. Lewis.