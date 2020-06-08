Advertisement

Buying time: One Hazard day care to extend their shutdown for an additional month

(WYMT)
By Will Puckett
Published: Jun. 8, 2020 at 5:53 PM EDT
Monday in-home daycares of ten or fewer children were able to reopen in Kentucky, and in one week the ones with more than ten are able to pick back up operations but with restrictions.

Restrictions expected to be in place are things like PPE for workers, temperature checks for everyone who walks in through the doors, no more than ten kids per classroom, and the list goes in.

"Their safety measures, no I think considering it is pretty realistic," said Mary Mullins the managing director of New Beginnings Child Development Center.

Mullins and the rest of her staff when they learned of the reopening processed rushed to make sure everything was in place so they could work to get back to normal.

"We tried we scrambled we were trying to get everything together but we realized we weren't going to be able to meet that deadline," said Mullins.

Seeing the deadline near and few boxes being checked, the staff at New Beginnings made the decision to wait one month to reopen.

“I was kind of dreading the feedback from that but pleasantly surprised that some parents were relieved that their concern about reopening this soon. They’re concerned about their children being back in a public environment this soon I was surprised that they were kind of the shew that’s kind of a relief for us,” said Mullins.

Mullins knows for some parents and businesses this is not welcomed news but it's key for them in making sure they watching out for kids and staff.

"We hated it for the parents who need us, but knowing we will be doing this right, just exactly right," added Mullins.

On July 13th, the Monday they will reopen, they'll be able to have 80 kids in the building. A drop from their pre-pandemic average of 120 and state allowed capacity of 141.

