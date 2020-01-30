Business owners: Water woes contribute to making Martin 'ghost town'

For most of the week, businesses in the City of Martin were tapped out.

A water outage, caused by a line break in the area next to the Rennaisance Learning Center, forced many of the restaurants and other businesses to close their doors Monday through Thursday.

"Having them being closed for that long? You now, it hurt them. It hurt the employees. And it’s also gonna hurt the city," said business owner Deanna Mullins.

According to Mayor Sam Howell, the break seems to have been caused by the age of the pipes and the recent work that has been done to run water lines to the Rennaisance Learning Center.

"We just had some old lines in there," Howell said. "Nobody’s fault. We ain’t blaming nobody."

He said the line break was frustrating for everyone involved and the city got to work to fix the issue as quickly as possible.

“I‘m so sorry that we’ve been without water and I know it’s had an impact on everyone," said Howell. "I don't always make the right choices. But maybe, I think, at the time that's looking at us, that's probably the best choice I could have made."

The water was fixed and restored to businesses by Thursday. That solution, Howell said, is not longterm. But he hopes to create a permanent solution when the weather cooperates.

“Maybe it’s not the right fix, but maybe it’s the best at the moment," Howell said. "People’s out of water. We’ve gotta get the water back on. That’s just the way it is.”

Business owners said they were glad to be able to open Thursday, but the underlying issues remain.

“Not knowing when you go to have a party and you realize you can’t even flush the toilet," said Mullins, owner of Jungle Jim's.

Her store offers inflatables, a party space and a community gathering space for many non-profits in the area.

“We appreciate that. We know they’re trying to work hard and do that," said Mullins. "But, the problem is: they had to do that. It should have been done before."

She said the temporary solutions and lack of communication from the city's elected officials make things harder on the area businesses. She believes those issues need to be addressed before things will improve.

“When you say you’re from Martin, they’ll say ‘Oh, the ghost town,'" she said, adding that only a few businesses remain in the community.

Mayor Howell said he knows there are issues in the community that need to be addressed and he is working to be better. He said a longterm solution for the water is one of those issues.

"We fixed the problem, but we will work to better the problem," he said. "That’s what we’re gonna do. We’re gonna better the problem.”

He asked for the community's forgiveness, saying he is doing what he thinks is best.

"We are here to serve the people. Sometimes we don't make the right choices. Nobody does. We do what we think's right for the time we're facing," Howell said. "I don't want to cause anymore burden on the people or their businesses. I'm so sorry about that. We're just dealing with the hand we were dealt."

A community meeting is being held at Fatboys Grill and Tavern Wednesday, Feb. 5, at 6 p.m. for community members to come together and discuss the recent issues and plan for the future of Martin.