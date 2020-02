Floyd County Sheriff's deputies need help identifying a thief.

Someone broke into Betsy Layne Elementary School sometime between Friday night, January 31 and Sunday night, February 2.

The thief took multiple items that belonged to the teachers and students in the school.

If you can help identify the person, officers ask that you call the sheriff's office at (606) 886-6171 or the anonymous tip line at (606) 949-2020.