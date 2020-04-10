Bullitt County church continues to defy health department order

Bullitt County officials say they have been unable to convince one church to close its doors to prevent the spread of the coronavirus.

The Maryville Baptist Church in Hillview has continued to offer in-person services since Gov. Andy Beshear issued an order to stop in-person services in March.

“For this one church to do this, it literally endangers the residents of Bullitt County by the spread of COVID-19,” Bullitt County Judge Executive Jerry Summers said.

County officials had made personal appeals to Pastor Jack Roberts to not hold in-person services on Easter Sunday.

“I've talked to the pastor and we're asking them not to attend this Sunday,” Summer said. “Attend by teleconferencing and worship God where you can this Sunday.”

Roberts was not available for comment on Friday.

The church’s website has not changed the Easter worship schedule, which starts with sunrise services.