Bullitt County Amazon employees test positive for COVID-19

Employees at Amazon have tested positive for COVID-19, according to the Bullitt County Health Department.

In a news release sent on Tuesday, the Bullitt County Health Department said the employees are residents of other counties and contact tracing was being conducted.

Amazon temporarily closed to disinfect the building.

The heath department said it is working with Amazon on social distancing measures.

An Amazon spokesperson released the following statement Tuesday morning:

“The health and safety of our employees and contractors around the world continues to be our top priority. As communities around the world are requiring social distancing, we’re seeing that our teams—much like grocery stores, pharmacies and other essential services—have a unique role getting customers the critical items they need and this is especially vital for the elderly, people with underlying health issues, and those sick or quarantined.

In order to ensure the safety of our teams, we’ve consulted with medical experts and health authorities and taken a number of actions over the past few weeks. Please see additional information below, on background, which outlines some of the steps we’re taking to continue to protect and support the health and safety of our employees across our network of operations and transportation facilities.

We are supporting the individuals who are now in quarantine and recovering. We are following all guidelines from local officials and are taking extreme measures to ensure the safety of employees at our site. Out of an abundance of caution, and in addition to our enhanced daily deep cleaning, we are temporarily closing the Shepherdsville, KY site for additional sanitization.”

Amazon said associates who had close contact who those who tested positive will be asked to self-quarantine for 14 days and will be paid while at home.