Budget looms as key issue as Kentucky lawmakers convene

Kentucky lawmakers convened to begin a 60-day session that will be dominated by work on a new state budget.

The House and Senate gaveled in at midday Tuesday with a flurry of bill introductions highlighting the opening day.

This year’s session will stretch into mid-April. Republicans hold supermajorities in both chambers, but there’s a new political dynamic with Democrat Andy Beshear in the governor’s office.

Since his election, Beshear has emphasized the importance of bipartisan cooperation and lists education, health care, pensions and jobs offering better wages as his top priorities.

The House convened amid the absence of a key member - Majority Floor Leader John “Bam" Carney. House members paused for a moment of silence for Carney, who has been critically ill with pancreatitis.

