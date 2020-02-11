Buckhorn Lake flooding will only get worse in the coming days

Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park is known for its beautiful lake and scenic views, but it's also becoming notorious for something else: flooding.

Workers at the park are no stranger to flooding. Marina Manager Ryan Miller has worked at the park for four years, and three of those years saw floods.

"Getting pretty good at it at this point," Miller added, laughing.

Although he makes light of the flooding, he takes his job seriously as he floats alongside the marina in his boat, which he takes out most days.

"Gotta keep an eye on it and do what needs to be done when it needs to be done," he said.

He always knows the water levels at the lake.

"Right now, I think I looked at it and it was like at 810 [feet], which is above sea level," Miller said. "Looks like it's gonna get pretty high again."

Flooding in 2019 put water levels at about 830 feet. Miller says he believes the upcoming rain might add another 10 to 12 feet of water to the area.

"You always hope you can get rid of some of the water that you got before the next one starts but, at this time, we didn't get rid of maybe about a foot before it started coming back up again," he added.

Crews will also have to clean up debris left behind by the flooding.

