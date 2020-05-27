Buckhorn Lake State Resort Park will close to visitors on June 1st

In a Facebook post Wednesday morning, officials with Buckhorn State Resort Park announced the facility will close on June 1st to all park visitors.

Buckhorn Lake is one of four parks designated to provide housing for COVID-19 patients, preparing for a potential second wave of cases in Eastern Kentucky.

Back in April, all Kentucky State Parks stopped overnight stays in campgrounds and lodges and scaled back operating hours.

In the post, officials said the decision to reopen the park will be decided based on the needs of the community.

Starting on Monday, all areas of the park, including Bowlingtown Country Kitchen Restaurant, the beach, trails, shelters and picnic areas will be closed to the public.

The staff also asked the public for patience and understanding during these trying times.