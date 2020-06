The Fourth of July is going to look a lot different this year as many places have either canceled or postponed their fireworks shows amid concerns about the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The most recent to announce such a change is Buckhorn Lake State Park, who announced in a Facebook post on Wednesday, that they would be canceling this year's show due to the "uncertainty" of the outbreak.

The park says it hopes to have a show next year that everyone will be able to celebrate.