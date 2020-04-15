Buchanan County supervisors adopt ordinance limiting store activity, travel into county

The Buchanan County Board of Supervisors adopted an ordinance Tuesday night to limit the amount of customers in county stores that are still open during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The ordinance also limits travel into the county and grants authorities the power to enforce it with fines and possible incarceration.

According to the ordinance, stores are prohibited from allowing more than five customers for every 1,000 square feet in the store or allowing more than 20 percent of their capacity of customers to enter.

The ordinance also specifies that only one member of each household is permitted to go shopping at a business at a time.

Stores are also required to monitor customers entering and exiting to make sure they do not exceed this new capacity.

If stores are able, they must clearly designate a store entrance and an exit to limit cross-traffic, according to the ordinance.

Customers and employees are also required to wear masks of different variations when entering stores. Homemade masks are acceptable.

The ordinance also encourages stores to assign one-way aisles to limit close contact of customers.

Stores are also required to tape six-feet measurements on the floor for customers to adhere to at checkout, and store personnel are required to sanitize carts and baskets before they can be used by customers.

Specific shopping hours for the elderly and at-risk individuals must be assigned, and barriers must be installed at cashier stations.

Businesses must also readily supply hand sanitizer or wipes and encourage other means of obtaining products, like curbside pickup or delivery.

The ordinance also prohibits out-of-county residents from traveling into the county for longer than 24 hours unless it is for employment purposes.

The ordinance says the Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office will enforce the ordinance, with authorities using their discretion to conduct traffic checks to make sure travel regulations are being followed.

The first violation of the county’s new ordinance will result in a warning, but the second violation will result in a fine of $500.

A third violation can result in being charged with a Class 1 misdemeanor and incarceration for a period of up to 12 months and a fine of $2,500 or a combination of the two.

The ordinance will be in effect until June 10, unless it is extended or shortened. County supervisors also specified that if any action taken by Governor Ralph Northam contradicts the ordinance, it shall be modified to follow the governor’s orders.