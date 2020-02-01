Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office to offer free concealed weapons classes

The Buchanan County Sheriff’s Office will be offering two free Basic Firearm and Concealed Carry classes after it deemed its first class a success.

BCSO took to its Facebook Page to advertise the classes, which will be held at the Vansant Church of Christ, located beside the Sheriff’s Office at 1327 Lover’s Gap Road in

Vansant.

The classes, scheduled for Feb. 8 and 22, will be held at 2 p.m.

“We would like to thank Mike Rife and Vansant Church of Christ for allowing us to use their building,” the post read. “More classes will be announced in the near future.”

The post stated that Lt. Chris Tackett, a certified DCJS firearms instructor, will teach the class, and asserted that the class meets the requirements of firearm safety needed to obtain a concealed weapon permit.

The post emphasizes that participants do not need to bring their personal firearms to the class, but do need to bring a valid photo I.D.

If you would like to reserve a spot in the class, call 276-935-2313.

The post asks that you leave your full name, address, and phone number, and Lt. Tackett will call you back with the date of your class.