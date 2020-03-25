Local artist brings colors to life during a time that might seem dark

As schools are closed and kids stay at home one local artist is doing her part to help keep kids entertained with a piece of paper and crayon.

Lacy Hale, a local artist, is creating coloring pages for kids.

“I’m not rich. I don’t have a ton of money to contribute in that way but I’ve tried to find a way that I could go to contribute and, you know, brighten somebody’s day," said Hale. “I’ve done a narwhal and a Bigfoot and a T-rex and I don’t know, several things like that. And since the governor was getting so much attention and love, deservedly, so I did one of him and that one’s been very popular.“

She downloads them to her Facebook page 'Art by Lacy Hale' so anyone can share the love of coloring.

“It’s been really cool to kind of, hearing what the kids are into and what they want to draw," said Hale. “I think it would be really cool to put all these coloring sheets up with names and ages just to give a little bit of insight to what people were doing and feeling during this time.“

She's bringing the colors to life during a time that might seem a little dark.

“Gives people an outlet for their emotions and so even a coloring page can help people feel a little bit better in a time like this."

Hale uploads a new design nearly every day.

If you are interested in coloring your own pages you can go on Facebook to 'Art by Lacy Hale' to download your own.