Police need your help finding a Breathitt County man not seen since Wednesday.

Sheriff's deputies say Joseph Alan Gross left for an appointment in Lexington on January 29th but never returned.

He was driving a red and blue 1997 Dodge Ram 1500 with damage to the front end. The truck's license plate number is 962-RPX.

Anyone with information can call the sheriff's department at (606) 666-3800.