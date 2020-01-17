Breathitt County magistrates win appeal in legal battle

The Breathitt County Fiscal Court cannot be forced to approve the judge/executive’s nominee for county road supervisor, a panel of judges ruled Friday.

A three-judge panel of the Kentucky Court of Appeals affirmed unanimously the Breathitt Circuit Court’s decision denying Judge/Executive Jeffrey Noble’s petition to require the Fiscal Court to ratify his appointment of Johnny Stacey as road supervisor.

After the Fiscal Court voted down Stacey’s appointment, Noble sought a writ of mandamus – a court order compelling a government entity to fulfill its official duties – to compel the Fiscal Court to okay Stacey’s nomination. However, the Breathitt Circuit Court denied the mandamus petition; and the denial was upheld Friday by the Court of Appeals.

Friday’s ruling was a legal victory for Magistrates Donnie Bush, Ray Moore, and Ellis Tincher, who refused their consent to Stacey’s nomination as road supervisor.

“We are pleased with the Court of Appeal’s decision,” said attorney Ned Pillersdorf, who represented Magistrates Bush, Moore, and Tincher. “Hopefully the judge/executive will stop filing these obstruction-type lawsuits every time he gets outvoted.”

A fourth magistrate, Roy Darrell Herald, did not join the other magistrates in responding to Noble’s mandamus petition or the appeal.

The appellate court agreed the Fiscal Court maintains discretion when it comes to appointments to county offices.

“There are several legitimate reasons the magistrates could have chosen to withhold their consent from a statutorily qualified nominee,” the judges wrote in Friday’s opinion. “The magistrates’ decision is not whimsical or arbitrary merely because they rejected a qualified candidate.”

Noble has the option to ask the Kentucky Supreme Court to hear the case on further appeal.

We have reached out to lawyers for the judge/executive and are waiting to hear back.