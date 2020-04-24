Breathitt County dad and daughter recover from COVID-19, donate plasma to help others

A father and daughter duo from Breathitt County are doing their part to help others.

Photo Credit: WKYT

Sister station WKYT reports the two recently recovered from COVID-19.

They are donating plasma in hopes of saving lives.

"We're so so thankful that everything turned out okay," Courtney Frazier said.

It has been one month since Frazier and her father Mark Hamblin tested positive for COVID-19.

"We knew we were sick but it was nothing life-threatening for us," Hamblin said.

Frazier first contracted COVID-19 in New York before the virus was widespread in the city.

She says symptoms did not start until she was back home in Breathitt County. At that point, her dad started to feel sick too.

"Aches and pains for three days. Just real weak and the breathing was my worst ones," Hamblin said.

Frazier says she feels bad she brought the virus to the Bluegrass and into her family's home, but now that they both have recovered they are turning the situation into a positive one by donating plasma.

"Collecting plasma we're collecting their antibodies and then we will transfuse those to patients where the antibodies may help with their infection," said Dr. Dennis Williams with the Kentucky Blood Center.

Dr. Williams says this is an experimental treatment, but plasma transfusions have helped treat other viruses and limited data shows it could work for COVID-19.

"So it's important for us to find these patients who have had it and have recovered and get them in here and collect the plasma so we can at least provide something, some form of treatment that looks like there is some promise," Williams said.

Fraizer and Hamblin are just two out of about a dozen donors so far in Kentucky.