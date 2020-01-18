Breathitt County business owner now has products on the shelves of Kroger

While walking down an aisle at Kroger, you may notice a small shelf full of dozens of Kentucky-made products.

Sister station WKYT one business owner from Eastern Kentucky now has her products featured on a shelf. The name of her business is Rustic Charm Farm.

On Saturday, Jennifer Hall met with shoppers at a Kroger in Lexington to bring attention to the 'local' section.

"We're hoping to do this throughout the year and to get our name out there and to let people know that Kentucky Proud products are out there and on the shelves," Hall explains.

Hall is from Jackson, Kentucky. She and her family own and operate a business that sells goat milk products like soaps, lotion, scrubs.

Hall said the business was inspired and started by her daughter when her daughter wanted goats for an FFA project. She later developed eczema, and discovered that goat milk has many benefits to skin.

Hall says she wants to help other people with skin problems, and show the face behind the products.

"Most people are really glad to find out how the product is made and that we're local,” she says proudly. “For a lot of people it matters to them if they buy local. You're helping local people and you know who you're helping versus a big corporation.”

You can find the Kentucky Proud section in almost every Kroger in the state.