The Breathitt County Sheriff warns citizens of "Corona" parties in the community.

Sheriff John Hollan posted on Facebook about reports of people gathering in the county.

The Sheriff asked the people of Breathitt County to comply with Governor Beshear's orders to social distance.

Officers will be patrolling the county and are taking the reports seriously.

If you hear of any potential gatherings, you can call the Kentucky COVID-19 hotline at (833) 597-2337.