Breathitt County Judge Executive facing felony charges

Breathitt County Judge Executive Jeff Noble is facing a third set of charges in less than one year.

According to court documents, Noble is facing one felony count of abuse of public trust less than $10,000, one count of official misconduct (misdemeanor) and one count of theft by failure to make required disposition of property (misdemeanor).

Officials said between February 14 and February 15, 2020, Noble ordered a county employee to take public property in the form of 14 tons of gravel, give it to a private individual and dump it on that person's land.

Noble then reportedly tried to hide the delivery by filing documentation that it was delivered to a county-maintained road.

Deputies served the criminal complaint summons to Noble on March 16.

Last year, Noble was indicted for reportedly using public money to buy diesel for personal use. He was also indicted earlier in 2019 for reportedly buying lumber with county money and giving it to someone else for personal use. Click here to read more.

