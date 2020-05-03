Breathitt County Coliseum catches fire

Updated: Sun 2:17 PM, May 03, 2020

The Breathitt County High School Coliseum caught fire Sunday morning.

The Breathitt County fire department and other officials were on the scene trying to contain the fire.

An official told WYMT the fire has since been put out and there was moderate damage.

No one was injured.

 