Breathitt County Coliseum catches fire

The Breathitt County High School Coliseum caught fire Sunday morning.
The Breathitt County fire department and other officials were on the scene trying to contain the fire.
An official told WYMT the fire has since been put out and there was moderate damage.
No one was injured.
UPDATE: Offcials say the fire is out at Breathitt County high school coliseum. They said the damage is moderate and they think no one was inside when it started. “It could’ve been a lot worse.” pic.twitter.com/b7CofAZDmr— Camille Gear (@CamilleWYMT) May 3, 2020