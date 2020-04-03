Johnson County reports its first COVID-19 case

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ky. (WYMT) - Johnson County announced its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on Friday afternoon.
County Judge Executive Mark McKenzie, Mayor Bill Mike Runyon and Public Health Director Julie Bush confirmed the case in a news release.
County officials say the risk to the public is low.
Health officials in the county are working with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Kentucky Department for Public Health (KDPH) to identify people who may have had contact with the patient.