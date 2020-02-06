High water leads to evacuations in Harlan County

The Cumberland River is out of its banks and causing high water issues in Harlan. Photo: Pete Cornett
Updated: Thu 8:33 AM, Feb 06, 2020

HARLAN, Ky. (WYMT) - Heavy rain and rising water are causing problems in Harlan County Thursday morning.

Emergency Management officials tell WYMT people are trapped in their homes and evacuations are underway countywide due to flooding.

The Harlan County Courthouse is open as a shelter for anyone who needs it.

The flood gate at North Main Street in Harlan is also now closed.

The flooding is also affecting first responders. Officials with the Sunshine Volunteer Fire Department posted pictures of their station filled with floodwater.

 
