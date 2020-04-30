Police investigate break-in at WD Byrant hardware in Corbin

Police are investigating a break-in at WD Byrant hardware store in Corbin.

Security cameras caught a man working his way into the store around 4:30 Thursday morning.

We're told the suspect stole a backpack blower and a string trimmer.

A woman was with him but waited in the car outside.

The Corbin Police Department is asking for your help in identifying them both.

If you or someone you know have any information, please reach out to the Corbin Police Department at 1 (606) 528-1122.