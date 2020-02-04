Braidy Industries demanded to appear before the Kentucky Senate committee

The chairman of the Kentucky Senate committee is demanding Braidy Industries to appear before the committee members next week.

Senator Chris McDaniel said that the company has ducked his requests to appear before the committee for over two months.

"I have told them that they will be here next Tuesday at 9 a.m.," McDaniel said. "That with the ongoing confusion surrounding that project, the investment of taxpayer dollars, it is imperative that they will be here next Tuesday."

Braidy Industries is currently facing struggles after the removal of CEO and Board of Directors Chairman Crag Bouchard.

In 2017, the company announced it had plans to build a $1.7 billion aluminum rolling mill. $15 million of the project would be funded by the state.

The company still needs to raise hundreds of millions for the project.