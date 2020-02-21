Braidy Industries: Former CEO misused company funds

A legal filing by Braidy Industries says its former chairman and CEO was misusing company funds and that Craig Bouchard’s social media posts showing his travels back up the concerns raised by the company's chief financial officer.

Bouchard was replaced in both of his roles within the company earlier this month. He rejected the ouster by filing an injunction to remove the people on the board who let him go.

The filing claims several "red flags" concerning Bouchard's use of funds, including personal expenses charged by Bouchard to the company's credit cards, and more than $330,000 in unsubstantiated meal and travel charges. The filing also alleges unauthorized charges associated with chartered private planes, which are all in violation of the company's travel policies.

Bouchard says he is concerned about a potential $60 million investment in the aluminum alloy mill and asked for a speedy trial.

The company said that they need more time.

Altogether, the company still needs to raise nearly $435 million to build the mill in Boyd and Greenup Counties.