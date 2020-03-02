Boyle County loses second K-9, Hero, in "freak accident"

The Boyle County Sheriff's Office is no stranger to tragedy. Last December their drug dog Nikki and her handler, Deputy Casey McCoy, were in a crash on the US-150 bypass in Danville. Nikki was killed as a result.

But now, sister station WKYT reports another loss for the K-9 division. The Boyle County Sheriff's Office said Hero "experienced complications and passed away while training in Florida."

"Hero had been involved in a freak accident during training," started Captain Casey McCoy. "[We were told] that he was no longer with us and that he had passed at the vet."

Hero was a 15-month-old Belgian Malinois who was meant to replace Nikki.

"That's the reason why we picked Hero during it all," Capt. McCoy said. "Even the bite work and anything his tail was just wagging the entire time. He loved doing what he was doing."

Hero's Florida trainer is already in Europe searching for the right dog for this agency.

