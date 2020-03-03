Boyd County officials announce partnership to explore economic development

A community that has seen devastating economic hits puts resources together to turn the downward trend around.

Boyd County Fiscal Court announced a partnership with Ashland Alliance Tuesday to “stop the bleed” as Judge Executive Eric Chaney described it.

During Tuesday’s meeting, Chaney said he has been asked a lot in recent weeks about what county leaders are doing to save jobs or bring in new opportunities. He calls this partnership the answer.

The partnership comes in the midst of Our Lady of Bellefonte Hospital closing its doors and the recent official closure of AK Steel.

Chaney says he has made economic development a top priority since he was elected in 2018. Charney says he and Ashland Alliance will be working to go after more companies looking to build new sites and promote Boyd County, instead of waiting for companies to show interest in them.

Last week, the Community and Economic Development Initiative of Kentucky updated county data reports, which showed a reported job loss of a little more than 3,000 jobs from 2009 to 2019.

The report estimates around 2,500 more jobs could be lost from 2019-2029.