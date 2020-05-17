Boyd County High School holds drive-thru graduation

At Boyd County High School, 183 graduating seniors and their families had the opportunity to cross the stage and celebrate their graduation.

While graduations at BCHS usually involve a parking lot packed full of cars, none of the seniors or their families would have expected most of the action to happen there. Students were allowed to remain in their cars throughout the procession until crossing the stage in front of the main BCHS entrance.

Boyd County Public Schools Superintendent Bill Boblett says with everything these seniors have gone through in the past couple of months and everything they've missed; it was vital to make sure they were recognized.

“It was very important to recognize our students,” Boblett said. “You see a lot of options that are going around in terms of graduations and we thought this would be the best to honor our kids at Boyd County High School.”

Boyd County High School does plan on holding a traditional graduation ceremony once restrictions have been lifted.