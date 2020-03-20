Boyce College offers more online classes to high school students amid COVID-19

Boyce College is offering additional online classes to high school students affected by the COVID-19 outbreak.

Students ages 15 and older who are no longer receiving classroom instruction can enter the dual enrollment program and receive transferable college credit hours while finishing their high school degrees.

It is an eight-week program with courses starting either March 30th, April 6th, or April 13th depending on the class.

Students would earn three credit hours per course.

Courses offered include: World History, Introduction to Philosophy, Hermeneutics, Introduction to Biblical Counseling, Introduction to Christian Missions, Personal Evangelism, Introduction to Psychology, Public Speaking, and Introduction to Business.

“By increasing our dual enrollment options and reducing our price, my hope is that Boyce College can provide high school students with an opportunity to redeem their unexpected downtime this spring,” said Bruce. “While none of us would have chosen the current situation we are in, students can get a jump start on college through our expanded offerings and save money in the process."

Tuition will also be reduced to $250 per course.

Students can begin the application process here .