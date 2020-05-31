Bowling Alleys prepare to reopen on June 1

Bowling alleys are on the list of businesses to reopen on Monday.

(MGN)

Sister station WKYT workers at Southland Bowling Lanes said their bowling experience is going to be a bit different.

They are not requiring you to wear a mask, but they are suggesting you wear one your health. Bowling shoes are going to be disinfected with a high grade sanitizer, as well as bowling balls.

When it comes to entering the alley, workers said they are putting their focus on planning ahead.

"People can actually walk in here and make a reservation while they’re standing here, but it’s going to be done through the app because it allows us to control who’s here and where we place them and it even says on there what size shoes you’re getting and how many shoes and so we’re trying to be proactive about maybe having issues down your lane when you get here," said Danny Collins, President of Southland Bowling Lanes.