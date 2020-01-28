Lynn Bowden named Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year

The 2019 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year is none other than Lynn Bowden, Jr., the Lexington Herald-Leader announced Tuesday.

The UK wide receiver moved to quarterback midway through last season leading the Cats to a Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech. Bowden topped the SEC in rushing and was named the Paul Hornung award recipient; which goes to the nation's most versatile player.

Here are the 10 finalists:

1. Lynn Bowden, Jr. (UK football)

2. Lamar Jackson (Ravens QB)

3. Ja Morant (Grizzlies guard)

4. Walker Buehler (Dodgers pitcher)

5. Asia Durr (Louisville basketball)

6. Scott Satterfield (Louisville football)

7. Abbey Cheek (UK softball)

8. Mark Stoops (UK football)

9. Rhyne Howard (UK basketball)

10. Leah Edmond (UK volleyball)