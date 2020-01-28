Lynn Bowden named Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year

Kentucky quarterback Lynn Bowden Jr. (1) celebrates as he runs 25-yards for a touchdown against Virginia Tech in the first half of the Belk Bowl NCAA college football game in Charlotte, N.C., Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019.
By  | 
Posted:  | 
Updated: Tue 3:16 PM, Jan 28, 2020

LEXINGTON, Ky. (WYMT) - The 2019 Kentucky Sports Figure of the Year is none other than Lynn Bowden, Jr., the Lexington Herald-Leader announced Tuesday.

The UK wide receiver moved to quarterback midway through last season leading the Cats to a Belk Bowl win over Virginia Tech. Bowden topped the SEC in rushing and was named the Paul Hornung award recipient; which goes to the nation's most versatile player.

Here are the 10 finalists:
1. Lynn Bowden, Jr. (UK football)
2. Lamar Jackson (Ravens QB)
3. Ja Morant (Grizzlies guard)
4. Walker Buehler (Dodgers pitcher)
5. Asia Durr (Louisville basketball)
6. Scott Satterfield (Louisville football)
7. Abbey Cheek (UK softball)
8. Mark Stoops (UK football)
9. Rhyne Howard (UK basketball)
10. Leah Edmond (UK volleyball)

 
Comments are posted from viewers like you and do not always reflect the views of this station. powered by Disqus