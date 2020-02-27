BounceBackBam: Family says Bam Carney drank water for first time in 65 days

Kentucky Representative John "Bam" Carney is still in the same bed and ICU room that he was in 65 days ago, but his family said he is improving.

According to a family member's Facebook post earlier this week, Bam passed a swallowing test and was able to take his first drink of water in 65 days. He can now drink apple juice and orange juice, and his chest tube was removed.

Rep. Carney was hospitalized due to a severe case of pancreatitis before Christmas last year. Doctors are still monitoring his condition.

"We continue to be humbled by your many acts of kindness, words of encouragement and the prayers that have been and continue to be uplifted on Bam's behalf," the family posted.