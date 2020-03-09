Two-year-olds fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma get “married” at hospital

Friday afternoon at the Cincinnati Children’s Hospital, if you visited one of the floors you would have seen something unusual.

Two-year-olds Caisyn Fuson and Callie Shaffer were “married” at the hospital. Both of them are fighting stage 4 neuroblastoma.

Caisyn Fuson is a name many in Eastern Kentucky may be familiar with. The Bell County boy and his family have been in and out of the hospital as Caisyn continues to fight the disease.

Caisyn’s mother, Brittany Fuson, found the tumor while changing his diaper back in September. There have been multiple fundraisers throughout the Bell County community for Caisyn.

"We have so much support coming from our little community, it's unbelievable," Brittany said to WYMT back in October. The family has been thankful for the support.

Callie Shaffer is a young girl from Cincinnati who is fighting the exact same disease as Caisyn. It’s at the same stage too.

Caisyn and Callie’s families became friends through this tough process. Their mothers began joking about the marriage, but as things progressed the “wedding” became very real.

“Love is what brings us together” was one of the first lines said at the wedding.

