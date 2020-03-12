Boswell family releases statement following TBI confirmation of Evelyn’s remains

Tommy Boswell, Sr. and other family members of 15-month-old Evelyn Boswell issued a joint statement following an announcement from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation confirming remains found on March 6 were those of Evelyn Boswell.

Tommy Boswell, Sr. talked to WJHL following the announcement. He said he wanted to thank the community for their outpouring of love and support.

You can read the family’s entire statement below:

"The immediate Boswell family ( excluding Angela Jones Boswell ) of Evelyn are in anguish and grief over their loss. It has been a very rough and trying time for everyone. At this time they do not want to speak publicly in regards to the tragedy. They are still trying to process what has happened. They ask for media and the public to respect their wishes. They need more time to grieve, privately.

The show of love and support does not go unnoticed. The family appreciates the prayers, memorials, and love that has been shown for Evelyn. In such a dark time, it shows there are loving people out there. All we want is justice for Evelyn and whoever is responsible to pay for the crime.

The family would also like everyone to know there has not been any fundraisers or donations for funeral arrangements approved by the Boswell Family.

The Boswell Family would like to reach out to Ethan Perry and family to come together for all arrangements for sweet Evelyn. There has been a lot of hate, threats, and lies thrown at members of the family not involved in the disappearance of Evelyn.

The family would like to keep the ceremony private for family and close friends, due to that. Please try to show respect to those that are grieving and experiencing a heartbreaking loss."

